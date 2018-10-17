Off-Campus Housing Fair To Provide Information On Student Living Options

If you’re still looking for an off-campus place to live next year, good luck on your search — you’ll need it. The Off-Campus Housing Fair may be your semi-last minute lifeline to lock up an apartment or house.

Penn State’s Office of Off-Campus Student Support will host a housing fair from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 21 in Alumni Hall of the HUB. You don’t need to sign your next lease at this housing fair, but you can learn about some of the apartment complexes located in downtown State College and beyond in a low-pressure environment.

Landlords and property managers of the many downtown apartment complexes and State College reality entities will gather in the HUB to answer any questions you might have about living off campus next year.

The fair isn’t just for students that want to live outside the boundaries of University Park. Campus housing staffers will also be available to answer questions about living in one of Penn State’s many on-campus dorm complexes.

The on-campus lottery system will be a bit different this year, and potential dorm-dwellers looking for information about the change can learn more at Sunday’s event. Check out our list of last-minute housing hunting tips and apartment search guide for further advice.

