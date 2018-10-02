Okay, so it’s barely even October. You’re only just beginning to get used to the roommates you have now. You’re barely settled in. Unfortunately, here at Penn State things move quickly, and — surprise! — it’s already time to start hunting for next year’s apartment.

It’s a stressful process, especially if you’re a freshman. But fear not — we’re here to simplify the process for you. Before you send in that security deposit, read this list to make sure you know what you’re doing.

Find Some Roommates

These people don’t have to be perfect. They just have to be bearable. Pro tip: the more roommates you have, the less likely you are to hate them.

The best strategy is to find one roommate with a Type A Personality. They’ll handle most of the apartment hunting.

You’re also going to want to find one roommate with a sense of humor. They’ll be responsible for providing a buffer when everybody wants to kill each other. Try to get a group of four to five, because that’s what most apartments downtown accommodate and what most students can reasonably afford.

Choose a Realty Management Company

If you’ve never rented before, ask around to see which landlords people like. Take all advice with a grain of salt, though, because nobody truly loves their landlord. But if you’re looking to go with the classics, here they are:

ARPM – – Ambassador, Armenara Plaza, Barcroft, Beaver Plaza, Beaver Terrace, Bryce Jordan Tower, Locust Lane, Park Hill, Campus Tower, Centre Court, Garden House, the Collegian, Hetzel Plaza, the Legend, Penn Tower, University Gateway, University Towers, the Edge, and several others

– Ambassador, Armenara Plaza, Barcroft, Beaver Plaza, Beaver Terrace, Bryce Jordan Tower, Locust Lane, Park Hill, Campus Tower, Centre Court, Garden House, the Collegian, Hetzel Plaza, the Legend, Penn Tower, University Gateway, University Towers, the Edge, and several others Apartment Store – – Nittany Garden, Carlton Apartments, Collegiate Arms, Colony, Fairmount Hills, Nicholas Tower, the Palmerton, Sutton Court, University Terrace, and a few further from campus

– Nittany Garden, Carlton Apartments, Collegiate Arms, Colony, Fairmount Hills, Nicholas Tower, the Palmerton, Sutton Court, University Terrace, and a few further from campus GN Associates — Burrowes Corner, Park Place, the Lion, Town Square, EastSide, the GN Centre, and the Graduate

— Burrowes Corner, Park Place, the Lion, Town Square, EastSide, the GN Centre, and the Graduate AW & Sons — Alexander Court, Cedarbrook, Beaver Hill, the Diplomat, and Garner Court.

— Alexander Court, Cedarbrook, Beaver Hill, the Diplomat, and Garner Court. Other Options — the Metropolitan, the Rise, and the Meridian.

Determine What You Can and Cannot Live Without

No matter what, apartment living is full of compromise. If you’re looking to live downtown, don’t expect to have your own bedroom. If you want your own bedroom, expect to have to drive to class. Are you willing to pay your own electric? Can you live without laundry in the building? Would you rather have small bedrooms and a large living room or vice versa?

Make a Google Doc

Really, this step is only necessary for those of you who are super organized. Make a Google Doc with your future roommates. List the properties you’re considering, their locations, the utilities they’re providing, and how much rent will cost. Add a section for notes, too, if you actually want to consider everybody’s opinions.

Then, everyone can review the document and vote on their favorites.

Take a Tour

Once you’ve narrowed down your list of properties, tour them. Half of an apartment’s charm is its ambiance, and that’s something you have to experience firsthand. Plus, you don’t want to find out on move-in day that your apartment building has some real stank going on. Be prepared so by the time you move in, you’re ready to Feng Shui the place.

Sign the Lease and Don’t Look Back

Once you’ve picked your apartment, sign the lease as soon as possible. Just sign it. Don’t think about it too much. Don’t hesitate. Just give your parents whatever papers they need and move on. The longer you hesitate, the more problems you’ll incur. Leases move quickly in State College, and if you blink, yours will be gone.

No matter what, though, don’t stress. Living situations never work out perfectly, but everything always ends up okay. Even if you end up living in a box next year, at least you’ll still be living in Happy Valley.

