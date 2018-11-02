Saquon Barkley Flashes His Lovable Personality On NFL Mic’d Up

From hyping up his teammates to apologizing to Eli Manning for a play that clearly wasn’t his fault, Saquon Barkley didn’t disappoint with the cameras and microphones rolling during his NFL Mic’d Up experience.

Barkley has taken the NFL by storm during his rookie campaign, becoming the runaway Rookie of the Year favorite. He is on pace for historic statistical measures the league hasn’t seen in over a decade. But it was the ever-charismatic Barkley’s personality that shined this weekend when the NFL put a microphone on him for the Giants’ 20-13 loss to the Washington Redskins.

The five-minute video begins with, of course, Barkley high-fiving some adoring Giants fans and making the day of one with an autograph. Even the NFL spotlight hasn’t changed his genuine kindness, which he expressed with a simple autograph.

Although he’s just halfway through his first NFL season, Barkley’s already taken a leadership role on the Giants. The cameras captured No. 26 giving several of his teammates — including Manning, a 15-year veteran — encouragement before kickoff. Barkley also urged his teammates to keep their heads up as the Redskins took the lead in the game.

But as encouraging as Barkley is to his teammates, he remains his own biggest critic.”Keep your feet there, two-six,” he said after getting tripped up on a short run play.

Following another 100+ yard performance by Barkley, Adrian Peterson became the latest NFL star to speak highly of him, joining a list of, well, anyone who has seen him play.

Throughout the game, Barkley seemed starstruck being on the same field as Peterson, remembering the veteran running back’s legendary comeback with a smile of admiration. However, Peterson seems to have just as much respect for the Penn State product.

“I love what you’re doing. I’ve been watching you, and you got it,” Peterson told Barkley. “Put your best foot forward, and the sky’s the limit for you.”

