Penn State Women’s Soccer Loses To Minnesota In Big Ten Championship

No. 15 Penn State women’s soccer lost to Minnesota in penalty kicks during Sunday afternoon’s Big Ten championship.

The Golden Gophers prevailed 5-4 in the shootout period after Frankie Tagliaferri missed her attempt in the seventh frame.

How It Happened

Penn State outshot Minnesota 13-12 in regulation, but neither team could find the back of the net following double overtime. Junior goalkeeper Amanda Dennis made a career-high eight saves in the loss.

Four Penn State players led the team with three shots apiece in the marathon title game. Head coach Erica Dambach utilized a 4-5-1 formation for the second match in a row, giving freshman midfielder Kim Dubs her second career start. Dubs, Emily Ogle, Maddie Nolf, and Kaleigh Riehl made their penalty kicks.

Sophomore winger Kerry Abello missed her second straight match, likely prompting Dambach’s decision to switch things up. Kristin Schnurr and Laura Suero were the only Nittany Lions to come off the bench.

Player of the Match

April Bockin | Forward

The Eden Prairie, Minnesota, native tallied a match-high seven shots and converted her penalty kick.

What’s Next?

The Nittany Lions (15-6) await Monday’s NCAA tournament selection show to find out who their first round opponent will be.

