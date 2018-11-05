PSU news by
Penn State Field Hockey Draws Ivy League Section In NCAA Tournament

Shannon Soboslay
By Steve Connelly
11/5/18

Coming off a quarterfinal exit in the Big Ten Tournament, Penn State field hockey (12-5, 6-2 Big Ten) reached the NCAA Tournament for the eighth time in the last nine years and begins its postseason run this weekend in New Jersey.

The Nittany Lions will likely have to get through two higher-ranked Ivy League foes to reach their first Final Four since 2007.

Penn State will face Harvard — the Ivy League champions — at 2:30 p.m. on Friday following the opening game between the fourth-seeded hosts Princeton and ACC at-large Virginia. 

The winners of those two games will square off in the quarterfinals on Sunday at 1 p.m. 

While the Nittany Lions haven’t played the one-loss Crimson this season, they did face off with the Cavaliers and Tigers in the opening weeks of the season. Penn State took down Virginia, 1-0, in August, but fell to Princeton, 2-1 in double overtime, in early September. 

Steve Connelly

Steve Connelly is a senior majoring in PR and an editor for Onward State.

