PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Student Life

Performing Arts Council To Host Fourth Annual A Cappella Sampler

Frank Scaramuzzo | Onward State
By Will Pegler
11/7/18 4:07 am

The Penn State Performing Arts Council will host its fourth annual A Capella Sampler beginning at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, November 8 in Schwab Auditorium. 

The performance will feature several of Penn State’s a cappella groups, including Blue in the Face, FANAA, Savoir Faire, The Coda Conduct, None of the Above (N.O.T.A.), The Pennharmonics, and The Statesmen. The Singing Lions will also perform at the showcase again this year, although they’re technically a singing and dancing ensemble, not an a cappella group.

The theme of this year’s performance is “Through Song: WE ARE One.” This theme is meant to emphasize how all different situations on campus have been impacted by Penn State students coming together through music. PAC hopes to bring students together through their shared love of music and school spirit. 

“We try to get as much song in as possible and tie it all together at the end with the Alma Mater,” said Kyle Feigenwinter, PAC’s a cappella ambassador. “The sampler is all about spreading a cappella music at Penn State through show.” 

The A Cappella Sampler is PAC’s first major event of the school year open to the public. It’s free to attend and advance tickets are not required.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Will Pegler

Will is a freshman majoring in journalism. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Will

A Look At Penn State’s Past Visits To The Big House

Penn State is 3-7 at Michigan Stadium all-time and has won just once in its last eight trips to the Big House.

New York Knicks To Host THON Game November 20

McSorley One Of 15 Finalists For Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award

A Penn Stater’s Guide To The 2018 Midterm Election

Here’s everything you need to know if you’re registered to vote in State College.

Penn State On-Campus Voting Turnout Skyrockets

More than five times as many voters turned out to the HUB’s four precincts for this year’s midterm elections than voted in the 2014 midterms on campus.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend