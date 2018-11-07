Performing Arts Council To Host Fourth Annual A Cappella Sampler

The Penn State Performing Arts Council will host its fourth annual A Capella Sampler beginning at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, November 8 in Schwab Auditorium.

The performance will feature several of Penn State’s a cappella groups, including Blue in the Face, FANAA, Savoir Faire, The Coda Conduct, None of the Above (N.O.T.A.), The Pennharmonics, and The Statesmen. The Singing Lions will also perform at the showcase again this year, although they’re technically a singing and dancing ensemble, not an a cappella group.

The theme of this year’s performance is “Through Song: WE ARE One.” This theme is meant to emphasize how all different situations on campus have been impacted by Penn State students coming together through music. PAC hopes to bring students together through their shared love of music and school spirit.

“We try to get as much song in as possible and tie it all together at the end with the Alma Mater,” said Kyle Feigenwinter, PAC’s a cappella ambassador. “The sampler is all about spreading a cappella music at Penn State through show.”

The A Cappella Sampler is PAC’s first major event of the school year open to the public. It’s free to attend and advance tickets are not required.

