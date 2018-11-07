How To Submit Your Intent To Graduate

I was in Ann Arbor for the very sad clash between Penn State and Michigan when my aunt — who works in the office that handles graduation at the University of Michigan — asked me if I’d completed my application for graduation in the spring.

I played it cool at the time, but on the inside, I literally had no idea what submitting my intent to graduate actually entailed, how to do it, or when to do it. It seemed like the exact type of email that I would glance over without even reading.

If you’re triggered by the very mention of graduation, I probably can’t help you too much. For those of you who have suddenly entered into panic mode at this very moment, don’t worry, because we’re here to walk you through the process. Plus, the registrar has instructions that will make your life easier here.

If you’re a senior graduating in the spring, you’ll submit your intent to graduate between January 2 and January 21. In order to actually submit the form, you simply need to go to the “Academics” tab of LionPATH. Once the activation period is underway and you’re eligible to graduate, you’ll find a link that says “Apply for Graduation.” Pretty simple, eh?

From here, you’ll enter your “Expected Graduation Term” from a drop-down box. At this point, your job is basically done. If you missed the activation period or would like to rescind your application, the registrar notes that you should contact your college directly to work out the situation.

In a somewhat surprising turn of events, the Penn State bureaucracy hasn’t made graduating an obstacle course involving flaming hoops and ravenous lions. Just remember to fill out the form when the new year arrives!

About the Author

Derek Bannister Derek is a senior majoring in Economics and History. He is legally required to tell you that he's from right outside of Philly. Email Derek compliments and dad-jokes at [email protected]

