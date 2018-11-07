Penn State On-Campus Voting Turnout Skyrockets
Voter turnout soared across the nation Tuesday and Penn State’s polling locations were no exception.
More than five times as many voters turned out to the HUB’s four precincts for this year’s midterm elections than voted in the 2014 midterms on campus. Overall, 3,263 voters came to the HUB in 2018, compared to just 616 voters four years ago.
According to the unofficial 2018 results, here’s how turnout stacked up:
Precinct 24 — State College East 1
- 2014: 199 voters
- 2018: 897 voters
Precinct 25 — State College East 2
- 2014: 137 voters
- 2018: 814 voters
Precinct 27 — State College East 4
- 2014: 185 voters
- 2018: 1,099 voters
Precinct 33 — State College West Central 1
- 2014: 95 voters
- 2018: 453 voters
Just five hours after polls opened, voters had already doubled the totals from 2014, when just 5.17 percent of those registered turned out to the HUB.
According to a report last year from the Centre Daily Times, turnout for the four precincts that vote in the HUB hovers around 16.99 percent since 2012 for a general election — compared to an average of 41.35 percent across the nation.
It all depends on the final registration totals, which figures to have gone up since 2014 with the heavy registration campaigning for this year’s election. Still, it’s safe to say this turnout for general elections is well above average for midterms.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
A Penn Stater’s Guide To The 2018 Midterm Election
Here’s everything you need to know if you’re registered to vote in State College.
It’s Time To Start Climbing: Why You Should Care About Penn State Hoops
There’s nowhere to go but up for Pat Chambers’ program after its run to an NIT championship last season.
Send this to a friend
Comments