Penn State On-Campus Voting Turnout Skyrockets

Voter turnout soared across the nation Tuesday and Penn State’s polling locations were no exception.

More than five times as many voters turned out to the HUB’s four precincts for this year’s midterm elections than voted in the 2014 midterms on campus. Overall, 3,263 voters came to the HUB in 2018, compared to just 616 voters four years ago.

According to the unofficial 2018 results, here’s how turnout stacked up:

Precinct 24 — State College East 1

2014: 199 voters

2018: 897 voters

Precinct 25 — State College East 2

2014: 137 voters

2018: 814 voters

Precinct 27 — State College East 4

2014: 185 voters

2018: 1,099 voters

Precinct 33 — State College West Central 1

2014: 95 voters

2018: 453 voters

Just five hours after polls opened, voters had already doubled the totals from 2014, when just 5.17 percent of those registered turned out to the HUB.

According to a report last year from the Centre Daily Times, turnout for the four precincts that vote in the HUB hovers around 16.99 percent since 2012 for a general election — compared to an average of 41.35 percent across the nation.

It all depends on the final registration totals, which figures to have gone up since 2014 with the heavy registration campaigning for this year’s election. Still, it’s safe to say this turnout for general elections is well above average for midterms.

