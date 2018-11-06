PSU news by
On-Campus Voting Turnout Doubles 2014 Midterms

Oyoma Asinor | Onward State
By Steve Connelly
11/6/18 1:56 pm

Efforts to increase on-campus voting turnout for the 2018 midterm elections have gotten off to a successful start.

Just five hours since polls opened, voting turnout at Penn State for this midterm election has doubled the overall totals from the 2014 midterm election, according to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette political reporter Julian Routh.

The data comes from NextGen PA, an advocacy group focusing its 2018 efforts on registering and turning out youth voters.

According to a report last year from the Centre Daily Times, turnout for the four precincts that vote in the HUB hovers around 16.99 percent since 2012 for a general election — compared to an average of 41.35 percent across the nation.

However, 2014 was a historically bad year everywhere, including the HUB precincts. Those midterm elections turned out just 5.17 percent of the registered on-campus voters.

Polls don’t close until 8 p.m., so there’s a very good chance averages for Penn State students are surpassed and the dreadful 2014 numbers are blown out of the water.

Steve Connelly

