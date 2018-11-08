Red Cross Challenges Penn State To Help Save 3,000 Lives In Three Weeks

For the past 24 years, Penn State and Michigan State battled during the three weeks leading up to Thanksgiving break to see which school could collect the most pints of blood. This year, however, the Blood Donor Challenge was canceled due to “recent changes within the Great Lakes region.”



However, Penn State still needs to collect 1,000 units of blood in these three weeks to help supply hospitals. Since one unit of blood has the power to save three lives, the American Red Cross is challenging Penn State to help save 3,000 lives in the next three weeks.



The cancellation is not the only reason Penn Staters are being challenged to donate blood. Areas affected by recent hurricanes canceled their blood drives, and many other donated units were uncollected. Blood donations also decline during the holiday season, which makes the three weeks before Thanksgiving especially important.



Donors are asked to come to a Penn State campus blood drive between now and November 15. You can visit the Red Cross website and search the zip code 16802 to find upcoming events. All donors will get a t-shirt (while supplies last) and pizza donated by Pizza Mia.



Cassady Potts

