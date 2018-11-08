PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

News

Red Cross Challenges Penn State To Help Save 3,000 Lives In Three Weeks

By Cassady Potts
11/8/18 4:05 am

For the past 24 years, Penn State and Michigan State battled during the three weeks leading up to Thanksgiving break to see which school could collect the most pints of blood. This year, however, the Blood Donor Challenge was canceled due to “recent changes within the Great Lakes region.”

However, Penn State still needs to collect 1,000 units of blood in these three weeks to help supply hospitals. Since one unit of blood has the power to save three lives, the American Red Cross is challenging Penn State to help save 3,000 lives in the next three weeks.  

The cancellation is not the only reason Penn Staters are being challenged to donate blood. Areas affected by recent hurricanes canceled their blood drives, and many other donated units were uncollected. Blood donations also decline during the holiday season, which makes the three weeks before Thanksgiving especially important. 

Donors are asked to come to a Penn State campus blood drive between now and November 15. You can visit the Red Cross website and search the zip code 16802 to find upcoming events. All donors will get a t-shirt (while supplies last) and pizza donated by Pizza Mia.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Cassady Potts

Cassady is a sophomore English and journalism major from York, Pennsylvania. She is a staff writer for Onward State and loves iced coffee, books, and women's volleyball. Feel free to send any questions, comments, or memes via email ([email protected]) and follow her @cassady_potts on Twitter.

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Cassady

THON Director Thursday: Meet THON 2019 Alumni Engagement Director Lulu Hamm

“I THON because this indescribable feeling of connection, hope and solidarity; it exists. It lives and breathes far beyond 46 hours.”

Kenya Mann Faulkner Named Penn State’s Chief Ethics And Compliance Officer

UPUA Establishes College Resource Days, Funds Test Prep Week

The Penn State Bitmojis We Deserve

Penn State Football’s James Franklin Bitmoji tweet inspired us to create some Penn State Bitmojis of our own.

Experts Predict Citrus Bowl Berth For Three-Loss Penn State Football

Most national outlets figure that the Nittany Lions will take on an SEC team in postseason play, including Joe Moorhead’s Mississippi State.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend