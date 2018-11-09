PSU news by
Penn State Women’s Soccer Beats Bowling Green 4-1

Steve Connelly | Onward State
By Ethan Kasales
11/9/18 6:44 pm

No. 14 Penn State women’s soccer beat Bowling Green 4-1 Friday night to advance to the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Seniors Charlotte Williams, Alina Ortega Jurado, Marissa Sheva, and Emily Ogle scored goals in their final home match at Jeffrey Field.

How It Happened

Williams gave the Nittany Lions a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute when she beat Bowling Green’s Kathleen Duwve for her fourth goal of the season. Williams also tallied her team-high seventh assist on Ortega Jurado’s goal just under four minutes later.

The Falcons cut into Penn State’s lead in the 21st minute following Erica Hubert’s goal. Her teammate, Laura Bozzelli, found the back of the net earlier in the match but was called offside on the play.

Sophomore midfielder Shea Moyer hits the crossbar in the second half.

Sheva made it 3-1 on a misplayed ball in the 65th minute before Ogle buried a penalty kick five minutes later. Penn State outshot Bowling Green 25-8 despite the extremely cold and wet conditions. On a handful of occasions, puddles caused players to lose their footing.

Sophomore winger Kerry Abello made the start after missing the last two matches, while junior goalkeeper Amanda Dennis finished with two saves in the win. The Nittany Lions have now outscored their opponents 42-12 on the season.

Player of the Match

Charlotte Williams | Midfielder

The Rochester, New York, native was an instrumental part of Penn State’s success in the attacking third.

What’s Next?

The Nittany Lions (16-5-1) will face No. 3 seed South Carolina next Friday in the round of 32.

About the Author

Ethan Kasales

Ethan’s a senior journalism major who grew up in Lemont, a few minutes from campus. When he’s not covering Penn State sports, you can usually find him golfing or teaching snowboarding at Tussey Mountain. Feel free to email him at [email protected]

