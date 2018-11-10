Penn State Women’s Volleyball Loses To Illinois 3-2
No. 7 Penn State women’s volleyball lost to No. 4 Illinois 3-2 (25-15, 22-25, 25-27, 25-23, 13-15) Saturday night at Huff Hall.
Three players had 13 or more kills for the Nittany Lions in Champaign, but it wasn’t enough to fend off the Fighting Illini.
How It Happened
Penn State dominated the pace in the first set, but Jordyn Poulter and Jacqueline Quade helped Illinois even things up and eventually take a 2-1 lead. Costly service errors toward the end of the third set allowed the Illini to storm in front. Quade finished with a match-high 29 kills.
The Nittany Lions got out to a fast start in the fourth set and would hang on to extend the match. Illinois buckled down in front of its home crowd and made the necessary plays to win. Jonni Parker led the team with 16 kills in the loss, while Nia Reed and Taylor Leath combined for 28 more. Leath had a season-high three service aces.
Kendall White tied her career high with 32 digs and added two service aces and two assists. Five Illinois players had double-digit digs. Bryanna Weiskircher proved she belongs in the conversation with Poulter as one of the Big Ten’s best setters with 51 assists and 12 digs.
Player of the Match
Jordyn Poulter | Setter
The Aurora, Colorado, native led her team to victory with 55 assists, 13 digs, seven kills, and six blocks.
What’s Next?
The Nittany Lions (20-6) return to Rec Hall Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. when they host No. 15 Michigan.
