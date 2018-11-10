Wisconsin Native Robert Windsor Made The ‘Right Decision’ To Come To Penn State

Robert Windsor had his best game of the season against the college football team that represents his home state. After the game, his performance did not go unnoticed by his coaches and teammates.

Windsor, a native of Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin, totaled six tackles — behind only Parsons who had seven — and two sacks. He was a disrupting force all afternoon, although he wasn’t alone. Yetur Gross-Matos forced a fumble on a sack that Shareef Miller caught and took the other way. Miller, himself, had two sacks, but Windsor still stood out. The junior tackle was chasing quarterback Jack Coan around the backfield on Saturday, playing like a man possessed.

“Rob was our defensive captain this week,” Franklin said. “We know this game’s gonna be important to him. He just got done saying in the locker room how he’s 2-0 and we’re 2-0 against Wisconsin.”

Winning like that apparently allows his family to wear their Penn State sweatshirts to the grocery store back in Wisconsin with pride. Windsor clearly relishes in the opportunity to beat a program that he seems to feel somewhat disrespected by — the defensive lineman said that he was eventually offered by Wisconsin during the recruiting process, but it was “a little too late at that point.”

“It felt good, just representing,” Windsor said, making reference to addressing his team after the game. “I made the right decision to come here — it’s our second time beating them, with the Big Ten Championship and now.”

Windsor said that he feels his defensive line is often overlooked and it’s easy to understand why he said that after the group’s performance. The combination of Miller, Gross-Matos, Kevin Givens, and Windsor contained the run for the most part aside from a few big rushes from Jonathan Taylor, the leading rusher in the FBS.

More strikingly, Jack Coan threw for just 60 yards and was picked off twice. Wisconsin prides itself on its ability to control the flow of the game up front, but Windsor and company didn’t let that happen.

Rob’s one of our guys on the d-line,” Jonathan Sutherland said. Great get-off and great speed. He uses all of his strengths to his benefit.”

Brent Pry will hope that Windsor keeps up the impressive work for the next two weeks as the Nittany Lions work towards a 9-3 season. Penn State travels to New Jersey to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday, November 17.

About the Author

Derek Bannister Derek is a senior majoring in Economics and History. He is legally required to tell you that he's from right outside of Philly. Email Derek compliments and dad-jokes at [email protected]