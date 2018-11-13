Penn State Football Moves Up To No. 14 In College Football Playoff Rankings
Penn State football checked in at the No. 14 spot in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings.
The Nittany Lions bounced back up six spots after smothering Wisconsin 22-10 at Beaver Stadium on Saturday. The victory improved Penn State’s record to 7-3 and secured the program’s 14th consecutive winning season. James Franklin’s team earned its lowest-ever ranking in the College Football Playoff Committee’s top 25 last week at No. 20 after coming in at No. 14 in the committee’s first poll of the year.
On top of its new CFP ranking, Penn State moved up to No. 16 in this week’s AP Top 25 poll and No. 15 in the Coaches’ Poll.
No. 14 Penn State (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten) will take on Rutgers at noon Saturday. The game will be played at High Point Solutions Stadium in Piscataway, NJ and be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
