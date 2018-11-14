Taste Testing The BJC’s Newest Concessions Items

The Bryce Jordan Center introduced a trio of new concessions items just in time for Penn State’s basketball season: Blue & White Nachos, the Chawaco, and the House of Hoagies stand.

Though chicken baskets are old faithful, it’s nice to have some additional options, especially when THON is less than 100 days away. Our basketball writers couldn’t wait to get their hands on the new offerings.

Blue & White Nachos — Austin Smith

Easily my favorite of the new items, these nachos really hit the spot. Some might hate me for saying this, but I’d take this over the Beaver Stadium chicken basket any day of the week. The chicken is really soft and goes well with the chips and queso. It may not be the healthiest thing on the menu, but it’s a great change of pace from the standard burgers and hot dogs.

Chawaco — Austin Smith

This chicken-waffle-taco hybrid was something I had to check out when I heard the name. It’s basically chicken tenders on top of a layer of mashed potatoes, with a waffle cone acting as the taco shell. I personally wasn’t a fan of the combination, especially since I’ve never been a chicken and waffles kind of guy. It also had a weird spice to it, and the syrup on top was way too much for me to handle. However, for someone with a penchant for the salty-sweet-rich combo, this one could be a winner.

House of Hoagies – Derek Bannister

I gave House of Hoagies, another new addition to the BJC concourse, a try. I went with turkey, mustard, lettuce, onions, and pickles. It was pretty much the most straightforward hoagie you could really imagine. The bread was fresh and the ingredients seemed good enough. One thing I really liked about the sandwich was that it was just about the healthiest thing you can find in the arena. If you’re not in the mood for something doused in cheese or fried, it really is a solid option. Plus, it seems like no one has really noticed this new stand because there was no line at all, and I do like myself some efficiency.

