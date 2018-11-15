Trace McSorley On Record Watch For Penn State-Rutgers Matchup

Trace McSorley’s dazzling career at the helm of Penn State’s offense is nearing its end, but he has a chance to keep rewriting the Nittany Lions’ record books in his final three games.

McSorley’s already set the program’s all-time record for passing yards, passing touchdowns, and total yards of offense, among others, but there are still some markers he’s yet to reach. The Ashburn, VA native has the opportunity to break a handful of records, both career and program, during this weekend’s matchup with Rutgers.

Rushing Yards By A Quarterback (single-season)

This one may not be broken on Saturday, but McSorley needs 184 rushing yards to achieve the program record. The dual-threat signal caller has rushed for more than 100 yards in a single game twice this year, including a 175-yard performance on 25 carries against Ohio State.

Matching up against the Scarlet Knights’ defense, which is the second-worst in the Big Ten based on points allowed per game, gives McSorley a good chance to top his previous career high and the program’s record. If he can’t run all over Rutgers, he’ll get two more shots at it against Maryland and in Penn State’s bowl game.

Completions (single-season)

McSorley has completed 19 or more passes per game four times this season, including in three of the last five games. He needs to complete just 19 more for a new program record for total completions in a single season.

Victories (all-time)

A Penn State victory at Rutgers will put McSorley ahead of Todd Blackledge and Tony Sacca for most wins by a quarterback in Penn State history.

He’s defeated the Scarlet Knights twice in his career by a combined final score of 74-6, and Penn State is heavily favored to win.

McSorley’s overall record as the Nittany Lions’ starting quarterback is 29-8, which includes his Big Ten championship game victory in 2016 and the Nittany Lions’ 35-28 Fiesta Bowl triumph over Washington last season.

100 Touchdowns (all-time)

McSorley shattered the program record for career touchdowns a while ago, but his next touchdown will be the 100th of his Penn State career.

The quarterback already holds a 34-touchdown lead over Darryl Clark’s second-place mark, but he could become the first Nittany Lion to cross the century mark in terms of touchdowns. Of his current touchdown total, 72 have come through the air — another program record he already owns.

