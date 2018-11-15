Trace McSorley Invited To Reese’s Senior Bowl

Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley has earned an invitation to the 70th annual Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

McSorley shared a photo of his invite from the all-star game’s executive director Jim Nagy on his Instagram story Wednesday night.

Mike Gesicki, DaeSean Hamilton, Marcus Allen, and Christian Campbell most recently represented the Nittany Lions at the week-long talent evaluation. This season’s game will take place on January 26 at 2:30 p.m. ET at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

Gesicki had three catches for 39 yards in last year’s contest, while Hamilton hauled in a single pass for five yards in a 45-16 loss to Bill O’Brien and the South Team. Allen and Campbell participated in practice and position-specific drills but didn’t play in the game.

One can make the case for McSorley as Penn State’s best quarterback of all time.

McSorley is one touchdown away from becoming the first player in Penn State history to reach 100 during his career. If the Nittany Lions beat Rutgers Saturday in Piscataway, McSorley will surpass Todd Blackledge and Chuck Fusina for the most wins ever by a Penn State quarterback with 30.

McSorley is a finalist for both the Pop Warner National College Football Award and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. He’s also one of 15 semifinalists for the Walter Camp Award.

The Ashburn, Virginia, native has 2,491 total yards and 22 touchdowns through the first 10 games of his final collegiate season. After Penn State’s bowl game, McSorley will begin training full-time for next April’s NFL draft.

Only eight quarterbacks, including Baker Mayfield and Josh Allen, were selected to play in last year’s Senior Bowl. Amani Oruwariye, DeAndre Thompkins, and Nick Scott are fellow Penn State seniors who could potentially join McSorley in Mobile.

