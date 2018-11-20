Penn State Football Ranked No. 12 In College Football Playoff Rankings

Penn State football checked in at the No. 12 spot in this week’s College Football Playoff top 25 poll.

The Nittany Lions smothered Rutgers 20-7 at HighPoint.com Stadium in New Jersey over the weekend to improve to 8-3 on the season. James Franklin’s team moved up two spots from its previous season-high ranking of No. 14 in the poll after recovering from a season-low No. 21 after losing to Michigan in Ann Arbor.

In addition to the College Football Playoff rankings, Penn State was ranked No. 15 in the AP Top 25 poll and No. 14 in the Coaches’ Poll.

No. 12 Penn State (8-3, 5-3 Big Ten) will wrap up the regular season with a contest against Maryland at Beaver Stadium. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and be broadcast on ABC.

