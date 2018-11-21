Manny Bowen Headed To Utah

Former Penn State linebacker Manny Bowen announced that he will play his final season of eligibility with the Utah Utes.

Bowen previously said that he will be graduating from Penn State in December, so he would be immediately eligible next season as a grad transfer.

“Have you ever realized how small the rearview mirror is compared to the windshield? No matter what happens I will never have any regrets and look back on the past,” Bowen wrote on Twitter. “My eyes are focused on the road ahead of me. I am thankful for these experiences that have allowed me to grow and shape me in many different ways.”

Bowen was initially suspended for the Rose Bowl following the 2016 season and several games toward the end of the 2017 slate. Prior to the Fiesta Bowl last year, Penn State and Bowen parted ways.

The Barnegat, NJ, native made his return to the Nittany Lions over the summer, but it was short lived as he left the program before the start of the season, saying he wanted “to focus on academics full time this semester to accomplish graduating and receiving my degree.”

Bowen played 30 games over his three seasons, spending his sophomore and junior seasons as a starter. His debut came as a true freshman when Nyeem Wartman-White went down with an injury against Temple, but he made his biggest impact with a career-high 12 tackles in the 2016 upset of Ohio State.

