Penn State Women’s Soccer Loses To Florida State 1-0

No. 14 Penn State women’s soccer lost to No. 5 Florida State 1-0 Friday afternoon in the NCAA quarterfinals.

Deyna Castellanos scored the game-winning goal for the Seminoles in the 53rd minute in Tallahassee.

How It Happened

Florida State advanced to its first College Cup since 2015 thanks to Castellanos’ 10th goal of the season. The Venezuelan star beat Penn State goalkeeper Amanda Dennis from 20 yards out to give the Seminoles a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Kaycie Tillman and Yujie Zhao earned assists on the play to send the Nittany Lions home for the second straight year after reaching the Elite Eight. Last November, Stanford shut out Penn State 4-0 before eventually winning the national title.

Senior co-captain Emily Ogle made her 100th career start in the loss. All five of Penn State’s seniors were multi-year starters for head coach Erica Dambach, but the Nittany Lions return plenty of talent and experience next season.

Player of the Match

Deyna Castellanos | Forward

Castellanos, a member of the Venezuelan national team, made life incredibly difficult for Penn State’s staunch defense.

What’s Next?

The Nittany Lions (18-6-1) head home to State College and will begin preparations for next season.

