Penn State Football Ranked No. 14 In AP Top 25 Poll

Penn State was ranked at the No. 14 spot in this week’s AP Top 25 poll.

The Nittany Lions moved up one spot after beating Maryland 38-3 on Senior Day. They capped off the regular season with a 9-3 record and three consecutive victories over Wisconsin, Rutgers, and the Terrapins. The team’s regular-season high in the AP Poll was No. 8 after the bye week, and its lowest point was No. 21 after losing to Michigan in Ann Arbor.

In addition to its new ranking in the AP Poll, Penn State moved up two spots to No. 12 in the newest Coaches’ Poll. The College Football Playoff committee will also unveil its weekly rankings on Tuesday evening.

No. 14 Penn State (9-3, 6-3 Big Ten) now awaits its postseason destination. James Franklin’s program will find out where it will play a bowl game on Sunday, December 2 when the CFP committee unveils its final rankings of the 2018 season.

