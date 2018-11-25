Penn State Football Ranked No. 14 In AP Top 25 Poll
Penn State was ranked at the No. 14 spot in this week’s AP Top 25 poll.
The Nittany Lions moved up one spot after beating Maryland 38-3 on Senior Day. They capped off the regular season with a 9-3 record and three consecutive victories over Wisconsin, Rutgers, and the Terrapins. The team’s regular-season high in the AP Poll was No. 8 after the bye week, and its lowest point was No. 21 after losing to Michigan in Ann Arbor.
In addition to its new ranking in the AP Poll, Penn State moved up two spots to No. 12 in the newest Coaches’ Poll. The College Football Playoff committee will also unveil its weekly rankings on Tuesday evening.
No. 14 Penn State (9-3, 6-3 Big Ten) now awaits its postseason destination. James Franklin’s program will find out where it will play a bowl game on Sunday, December 2 when the CFP committee unveils its final rankings of the 2018 season.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Penn State Beats Maryland 38-3 On Senior Day
Trace McSorley led the Nittany Lions to victory with three total touchdowns in his final home game at Beaver Stadium.
Trace McSorley Is A Winner
Happy Valley needed someone like Trace McSorley to turn around the Penn State football program.
Send this to a friend
Comments