PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

News

David Gaines To Host Grand Slam: Road To CUPSI

Dana Lipshutz | Onward State
By Will Pegler
11/27/18 12:30 pm

Penn State W.O.R.D.S. (Writers Organized to Represent Diverse Stories) will hold Grand Slam: Road to CUPSI at 7 p.m. Thursday, November 29 in W201 Westgate building. This year’s final event will be hosted by former W.O.R.D.S. President David Gaines.

In each W.O.R.D.S. competition, poets craft original pieces and perform them to an audience. Participants combine wit and intellect to inspire and move their audience.

Student members Amari Lee, Julissa Rodriguez Acosta, Fatimah Ally, Rabiyatu Jalloh, Mamadou Barry, Seckin Kara, Jaclyn Navarro, Joe McDoal, Cleo Roseboro, Nathan Tipton, and Celeste Good will compete for the four spots to represent the organization at CUPSI.

All are welcome to stop by and hear some of Penn State’s most talented poets at work. 

This will be Penn State’s fourth time competing in CUPSI, a slam poetry competition of more than 60 college competitors produced by the Association of College Unions International.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Will Pegler

Will is a freshman majoring in journalism. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Will

Penn State Hoops To Play In 2019 Charleston Classic

The Nittany Lions will go on another trip next Thanksgiving break, but will take on strong competition at the Charleston Classic in South Carolina.

Performing Arts Council To Host Fourth Annual A Cappella Sampler

A Look At Penn State’s Past Visits To The Big House

Penn State Announces Bowl Game Ticket Sales Info

The athletic department says fans who want to guarantee a seat with other Penn Staters are encouraged to purchase through the Penn State Athletics Ticket Office.

Penn State Now Accepting Donations For #GivingTuesday

Penn State will participate in the global event #GivingTuesday again this year to celebrate giving back to organizations.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend