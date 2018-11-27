David Gaines To Host Grand Slam: Road To CUPSI
Penn State W.O.R.D.S. (Writers Organized to Represent Diverse Stories) will hold Grand Slam: Road to CUPSI at 7 p.m. Thursday, November 29 in W201 Westgate building. This year’s final event will be hosted by former W.O.R.D.S. President David Gaines.
In each W.O.R.D.S. competition, poets craft original pieces and perform them to an audience. Participants combine wit and intellect to inspire and move their audience.
Student members Amari Lee, Julissa Rodriguez Acosta, Fatimah Ally, Rabiyatu Jalloh, Mamadou Barry, Seckin Kara, Jaclyn Navarro, Joe McDoal, Cleo Roseboro, Nathan Tipton, and Celeste Good will compete for the four spots to represent the organization at CUPSI.
All are welcome to stop by and hear some of Penn State’s most talented poets at work.
This will be Penn State’s fourth time competing in CUPSI, a slam poetry competition of more than 60 college competitors produced by the Association of College Unions International.
