New Jersey Devils To Host Annual THON Night On December 21
The New Jersey Devils will host their annual game benefiting THON on Friday, December 21.
Tickets for New Jersey’s contest against the Senators are available for $44, with a portion of proceeds raised benefitting THON. This isn’t the first time the Devils have helped raise money #FTK — they hosted a THON game in 2015 and again last December.
The Devils are now the third team that will host a THON game from the New York/north New Jersey metropolitan area this season. The New York Knicks hosted a THON game against the Atlanta Hawks on November 20, and the Brooklyn Nets will have their own THON game just two days after the Devils on Sunday, December 23.
If you’ll be back home in Jersey for winter break and are looking for a way to distract yourself on the Friday before Christmas, you can watch the Devils in action and help raise money for a noble cause in the process.
