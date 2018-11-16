PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

News

Brooklyn Nets To Host THON Game On December 23

By Mackenzie Cullen
11/16/18 4:07 am

Already looking for something to do over Christmas Break? If you live in the New York/New Jersey area, you can catch a basketball game at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn while helping raise money for THON. 

The Brooklyn Nets will host their very own THON night on Sunday, December 23, during their faceoff with the Phoenix Suns. If you’re not a big Nets fan, you can at the least relive some of the positive memories from Penn State basketball’s trips to Barclays Center…or at the very least, enjoy the holiday cheer in New York City for a day.

A portion of the proceeds from all tickets purchased through the THON group link will be donated to THON. Upper-level seats cost $40, mid-level seats cost $45, and lower-level seats cost $50. As an added bonus, every ticket purchased comes with a Brooklyn Nets hoodie.

The Nets aren’t the only NBA team to jump on the #FTK bandwagon this season, as the New York Knicks will host their own THON game Tuesday, November 20 against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Nets and the Suns tip off at 6 p.m. Sunday, December 23.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Mackenzie Cullen

Mackenzie is a freshman in the Division of Undergraduate Studies. She is from Minersville, PA and can be found trying to explain exactly where that is. She enjoys Creamery ice cream (Alumni Swirl is the best, don't @ her), musicals, and volleyball. You can follow her on Twitter (@MackenzieC__) to send her funny tweets or email her ([email protected]).

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Mackenzie

College Of Communications Offering iPhone Journalism For Spring 2019

“This course offers a practical way for students to turn their phones into a really effective tool for digital storytelling.”

HUB Director Awarded For Dedication To Penn State

Painting Club To Host Downtown Silent Art Auction

Penn State Cancels Classes Friday Due To Snow

Over 10 inches of snow fell on Happy Valley during the fourth-largest November snowstorm on record.

Things That Have Happened More In 100 Years Than Rutgers Beating Penn State Football

It’s been an exciting century…unless you’re Rutgers playing Penn State.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend