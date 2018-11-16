Brooklyn Nets To Host THON Game On December 23

Already looking for something to do over Christmas Break? If you live in the New York/New Jersey area, you can catch a basketball game at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn while helping raise money for THON.

The Brooklyn Nets will host their very own THON night on Sunday, December 23, during their faceoff with the Phoenix Suns. If you’re not a big Nets fan, you can at the least relive some of the positive memories from Penn State basketball’s trips to Barclays Center…or at the very least, enjoy the holiday cheer in New York City for a day.



A portion of the proceeds from all tickets purchased through the THON group link will be donated to THON. Upper-level seats cost $40, mid-level seats cost $45, and lower-level seats cost $50. As an added bonus, every ticket purchased comes with a Brooklyn Nets hoodie.

The Nets aren’t the only NBA team to jump on the #FTK bandwagon this season, as the New York Knicks will host their own THON game Tuesday, November 20 against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Nets and the Suns tip off at 6 p.m. Sunday, December 23.

