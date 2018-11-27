PSU news by
Penn State Football Ranked No. 12 In College Football Playoff Rankings

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
11/27/18 7:07 pm

Penn State football checked in at the No. 12 spot in this week’s College Football Playoff top 25 rankings.

The Nittany Lions wrapped up their regular season with a 38-3 victory over Maryland at Beaver Stadium to finish with a 9-3 record. Their new ranking bodes well for their New Year’s Six hopes, as the top 12 teams are the most likely recipients for a spot in one of the six biggest bowl games in college football.

In addition to its new ranking from the College Football Playoff committee, Penn State was ranked No. 14 in the AP Top 25 poll and No. 12 in the Coaches’ Poll.

No. 12 Penn State (9-3, 6-3 Big Ten) will learn its postseason destination when the College Football Playoff committee unveils its final rankings of the 2018 season on Sunday.

Mikey Mandarino

