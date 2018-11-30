Penn State Athletics Changes Football Parking System, Increases Price Of Season Tickets Slightly

Penn State Athletics announced changes surrounding season tickets and gameday parking for the 2019 football season on Friday morning.

Season tickets will see a slight increase in price by $2 per game for a home slate that includes the 100th all-time meeting between Penn State and Pitt. According to a release, renewals for season tickets will open in “early December,” and fans can renew their tickets from then until February 1, 2019. A public season ticket in the stadium’s main seating bowl now costs $434, up from last year’s price of $420.

Traffic and parking changes are coming in 2019 for @PennStateFball home games.



Details https://t.co/Fb0RPFIpVp pic.twitter.com/zW2GYRxGTg — Penn State Athletics (@GoPSUsports) November 30, 2018

The prices of season permits for cars and overnight RVs won’t change, but the university is changing the way fans get to their assigned parking lots next season. Four new traffic zones — North, South, East, and West — will be utilized to facilitate traffic before and after games and simplify the parking map around Beaver Stadium.

The North parking zone, for example, will only be accessible via Fox Hollow Road, while you can only access the lots in the South zone through University Drive or Porter Road from US-26/College Ave. The East zone can only be accessed from US-322 and I-99, while the West is accessible via Atherton Street to Park Ave.

All parking permits will feature a specific zone and driving instructions which fans have to follow. Penn State’s three-tiered system of Reserved, Preferred, and General isn’t going anywhere, but the names or numbers of some parking lots will change next season.

If you had a Yellow parking permit this year, you’ll need to renew your parking permit and choose a specific general lot for next season. The selection process for all general lots will take place after February 1, 2019.

As far as advance single-game car permits are concerned, the price will increase from $5 to $25, but the university won’t charge you for fees if you purchase your permit at the Bryce Jordan Center’s ticket office. Single-game permits will be available once single-game ticket sales begin.

Penn State will also offer three general parking cash lots in the North, West, and East traffic zones. You can find the updated parking map here.

