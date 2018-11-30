PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Tomfoolery

The Official Big Ten Championship Drinking Game

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Staff
11/30/18 4:09 am

Penn State may not have made it to the Big Ten Championship this year, but why should that stop Nittany Lion fans from having a good time? A football Saturday is a football Saturday with or without the Nittany Lions, so here is our official Big Ten Championship drinking game!

  • Before kickoff, crack open your beer and take a big gulp to get things started.
  • Every time the announcers mention Ohio State’s blowout of Michigan, lean back, smile, take a long satisfying gulp of your drink and remember: James Franklin has won the Big Ten more than Jim Harbaugh.
  • When Northwestern takes the field, realize just how bad the Big Ten West is and take a shot.
    • If the announcers decide to use some stupid cliche and call the Wildcats “tough” or “gutsy” because they aren’t that good, rip another shot.
    • If Northwestern’s loss to Akron (or its close calls against Illinois and Rutgers) get brought up, take a looong gulp and wish Penn State was in the Big Ten West.
  • Every time the announcers gush over how amazing Dwayne Haskins is, laugh, take a sip, and don’t forget that Trace McSorley is far better.
  • Every time Urban Meyer is shown doubled over with his hands on his knees, take a gulp and wonder if the guy needs a back brace or something.
  • If Ohio State gets a field goal blocked and returned for a touchdown, spike your drink, pour another one, and chug.
  • Every time a receiver on either team drops a pass, take a sip and take solace in the fact that other teams’ wide receivers suck, too.
  • If Northwestern can somehow keep the game within 14 points, salute its “gutsy” effort by finishing your drink.
  • If When Ohio State wins, begrudgingly take a gulp. Seeing the Buckeyes win is never fun, but this boosts Penn State’s New Year’s Six hopes.

Have fun, and drink responsibly!

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Staff

Posts from the all-student staff of Onward State.

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Onward State

Tony vs. Tony: Who To Root For In The Big Ten Championship

Penn State fans face a moral dilemma entering this weekend’s Big Ten Championship: Go to a good bowl game or watch David take down Goliath.

Staff Predictions: Penn State’s Bowl Destination

How Penn State Compares To Top-12 Teams That Missed New Year’s Six Bowls

Penn State’s Rooting Guide For Championship Saturday

It might not seem likely, but Penn State’s New Year’s Six hopes rest on the shoulders of Georgia, Oklahoma, and Ohio State winning their respective conference title games.

Penn State Wrestling: The Leader College Wrestling Needs

“Penn State and other top schools have a responsibility to help build those other schools up and build the wrestling community up.”

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend