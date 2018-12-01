PSU news by
Development & Alumni Relations Seeking Internship Applicants

By Sponsored Content
12/1/18 5:00 am

The Penn State Division of Development and Alumni Relations (DDAR) is seeking applications for full-time paid internship positions for summer 2019.

Play an integral role in one of the most respected and successful fundraising operations in the country. Interns will spend eleven weeks embedded in one of DDAR’s fundraising or central operations units.

With Penn State in the middle of an ambitious capital campaign, interns can expect meaningful projects within a development unit, donor and senior leadership interaction, and emphasis on personal and career skill development.

Current sophomores, juniors, seniors, and graduate students interested in learning about a career in fundraising and nonprofit work may apply online before January 2, 2019. DDAR seeks to build a diverse cohort of interns and an inclusive environment for work and learning. All majors and levels of experience should apply.

For more information about the program and links to apply, visit the DDAR internship website.

For questions or more information, contact [email protected].

