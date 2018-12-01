Menorah At Penn State Fraternity House Vandalized

A menorah outside of Zeta Beta Tau fraternity house was reportedly vandalized on Thursday night.

State College police are investigating and said no suspects have yet been identified. Police are reviewing surveillance video footage.

The suspects appeared to have removed the 9-foot menorah from the property at 328 E. Fairmount Ave. and returned it sometime between 10 p.m. Thursday and 7:30 a.m. Friday, when it was found knocked over with damage to the branches and a light, according to police.

“This vandalism occurred only a month after the deadliest recorded attack of Jews on United States soil,” a university statement said. “We share in the feelings of hurt expressed by many members of our community. Today, and every day, we stand united with our Jewish friends, neighbors and colleagues. There is no place for hate in our community. Such actions violate the values to which we must commit ourselves and one another.”

On Oct. 27, a gunman killed 11 people at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. Seven others were injured.

According to the Daily Collegian, the Zeta Beta Tau menorah was valued at several thousand dollars and the fraternity had fundraised this year to purchase it.

The fraternity, along with the Interfraternity Council, Hillel and Chabad, will hold a community event as planned to light the first candles of Hanukkah at 8 p.m. Sunday at the Zeta Beta Tau house.

“We will continue to do all we can to prevent such behavior and work together to promote a safe, inclusive and respectful environment for all members of our Penn State family,” Penn State’s statement said.

In October 2017, a menorah was stolen from in front of the State College home of Rabbi Hershy Gourarie, co-director of Chabad of Penn State. It was left damaged in front of another, historically Jewish fraternity. Four people were charged with theft and criminal mischief in that case.

About the Author

Geoff Rushton (StateCollege.com) Geoff Rushton is managing editor for StateCollege.com. Contact him at [email protected] or find him on Twitter at @geoffrushton.

