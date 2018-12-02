Penn State To Play Kentucky In Citrus Bowl

It’s no New Year’s Six game, but Penn State is headed to the Happiest Place on Earth this bowl season.

The Nittany Lions will take on No. 14 Kentucky in this year’s Citrus Bowl. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. on New Year’s Day at Camping World Stadium and be broadcast on ABC.

During the week leading up to the game, the Citrus Bowl’s Twitter account tweeted redacted meeting minutes where teams’ names were replaced with the names of Real Housewives. We guess you could say that Penn State, like Kandi Burruss, was realistically in [the bowl’s] pool to pick from.”

"I think @Kandi is realistically still in our pool to pick from." #RHOA — VRBO Citrus Bowl (@CitrusBowl) November 28, 2018

James Franklin’s team finished the regular season 9-3, but it wasn’t enough to earn a spot in one of four non-Playoff New Year’s Six games. Instead, the Nittany Lions will make their sixth Citrus/Capital One Bowl appearance and have a chance to improve on their 2-3 record in Orlando.

The Nittany Lions’ last Citrus Bowl appearance ended on a high note. The team took down LSU 19-17 behind a 216-yard performance by game MVP Daryll Clark in awful field conditions. Collin Wagner’s chip-shot field goal with 57 seconds to play sealed Joe Paterno’s final bowl victory as Penn State’s head coach.

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

