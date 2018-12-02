Penn State Football Ranked No. 12 In College Football Playoff Top 25

Penn State football checked in at the No. 12 spot in the College Football Playoff committee’s final top 25 rankings of the regular season.

The Nittany Lions were idle on championship weekend and are still awaiting their bowl destination. The team finished the 2018 regular season with a 9-3 record, including a three-game winning streak to wrap up the campaign.

Its season-high ranking in the College Football Playoff’s top 25 was No. 12, which it earned in each of the past three weeks, while its season low was No. 20.

In addition to the College Football Playoff top 25 rankings, Penn State checked in at No. 13 in the final AP Top 25 poll of the regular season and No. 12 in the newest Coaches’ Poll.

