PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Football

Penn State Football Ranked No. 12 In College Football Playoff Top 25

By Mikey Mandarino
12/2/18 2:02 pm

Penn State football checked in at the No. 12 spot in the College Football Playoff committee’s final top 25 rankings of the regular season.

The Nittany Lions were idle on championship weekend and are still awaiting their bowl destination. The team finished the 2018 regular season with a 9-3 record, including a three-game winning streak to wrap up the campaign.

Its season-high ranking in the College Football Playoff’s top 25 was No. 12, which it earned in each of the past three weeks, while its season low was No. 20.

In addition to the College Football Playoff top 25 rankings, Penn State checked in at No. 13 in the final AP Top 25 poll of the regular season and No. 12 in the newest Coaches’ Poll.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Assistant Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. He likes to play golf, but he isn't very good at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Mikey

No. 6 Penn State Hockey Concedes Five Unanswered Goals In 8-5 Loss To Wisconsin

Penn State scored four unanswered goals in the second period, but Wisconsin responded with five straight tallies of their own to hand Penn State its third regulation loss of the season.

Penn State Athletics Changes Football Parking System, Increases Price Of Season Tickets Slightly

Know Your Enemy: No. 6 Penn State Hockey vs. Wisconsin

Menorah At Penn State Fraternity House Vandalized

A menorah outside of Zeta Beta Tau fraternity house was reportedly vandalized on Thursday night.

Penn State Wrestling: The Leader College Wrestling Needs

“Penn State and other top schools have a responsibility to help build those other schools up and build the wrestling community up.”

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend