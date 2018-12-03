Palmer Museum To Host Annual Holiday Art & Ornament Sale

The Friends of the Palmer Museum will host their annual holiday art and ornament sale this weekend, featuring one-of-a-kind ornaments, jewelry, and artwork by invited artists from around the region and around the country.

This year’s sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, December 8, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, December 9 at the museum. A members-only preview and reception will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on December 7 exclusively for members of the Friends of the Palmer Museum.

The featured ornament for 2018 was created by studio glass artist James Hayes from Pine Bluff, Arkansas. His inspiration for the hand-blown glass bulbs came from the tile colors in the columns inside the Palmer Museum. Every globe is unique in pattern and distribution of color, just like the building itself.

Proceeds from the sale will go to support more than 100 educational events and programs that take place annually at the museum. Ornaments from past years of the event will also be available through the Museum Store at discounted prices.

“In addition to being a festive community event, the Holiday Art and Ornament sale allows the Friends to support numerous educational programs and events at the Palmer,” Friends of the Palmer Museum president Elizabeth Laurenzana said in a release. “I am thrilled to have fellow Arkansan James Hayes as the commissioned artist for 2018. These colorful, scintillating ornaments are perfect for the holidays, but also suitable for year-round display.”

The Holiday Art and Ornament Sale will also spotlight work by other invited artists. This year’s invitees include Lisa Baumgartner, Suzanne Decker, Cathy Frank, Elli Groninger, and Sue Harter, among others. Their artwork is seen throughout central Pennsylvania, but also appears on displays in New York City and Philadelphia.

About the Author

Hope Damato Hope is a freshman majoring in broadcast journalism. She resides in Northern Virginia but likes to tell people she's from D.C. since no ones heard of Manassas. She considers herself a coffee expert, obsessive Eagles fan and likes long walks on the beach. Feel free to follow her on twitter @hopemarinaa to send her funny tweets or email her at [email protected] to criticize her writing.