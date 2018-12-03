Penn State Jewish Community To Celebrate Hanukkah With Various Campus Events

Penn State’s Jewish community united last month to remember the lives lost in the Tree of Life Synagogue attacks in Pittsburgh. This week, the community will unify in celebration and “let the light of the Mitzvah reignite the world with love, hope, and peace,” during Hanukkah.

"Our menorah may fall, its middle may bend, and its glass may shatter, but we will not break."



Zeta Beta Tau lit its menorah to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah. pic.twitter.com/BtG8MzZaYI — Onward State (@OnwardState) December 3, 2018

December 2-6: Have a Light?! #spreadlight

Starting the first night of Hanukkah, students can light their own menorah (even if they live in the dorms). All of the dining commons will participate from 5-7 p.m. and there will be nightly raffles for Amazon gift cards.

December 4: Latka Making Party

Start off Hanukkah right and make your own latkas with the PSJew Chabad Student Group at 8 p.m. at 517 Hetzel Street.

December 5: Grand Menorah Lighting

Chabad Penn State and PSJew Chabad Student Group will host a menorah lighting ceremony in front of Old Main to celebrate the fourth night of Hanukkah on Wednesday.

The celebration will include music, raffles, and free menorahs for everyone. Attendees can also expect doughnuts, latkes, chocolate gelt, and hot drinks to help them stay warm. The lighting of the 12 foot menorah will begin at 5 p.m.

December 9: Chanukah Midnight Breakfast

For all those that need a study break, the PSJew Chabad Student Group is hosting a free “midnight” breakfast with waffles, ice cream, latkas, donuts, and hot cocoa. Students can attend from 9:30-11 p.m. at 517 Hetzel Street.

