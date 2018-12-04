Nittany Lions In The NFL: Week 13 Roundup

As we approach the final stretch of the NFL regular season, Penn State continues to be well-represented in the pros. Let’s see how each Nittany Lion performed this past weekend.

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

Barkley shined once again, carrying the ball 24 times for 125 yards in a 30-27 overtime victory over the Chicago Bears. He also corralled three passes for 21 yards through the air. Despite what many thought was a tough draw against one of the league’s top defenses, Saquon continued to do Saquon things. It wasn’t a pretty first half for No. 26, who had less than 20 scrimmage yards before a 22-yard scamper to set up a Giants field goal as time expired.

After the break, Barkley couldn’t be stopped. Although he didn’t find the end zone, he managed to find plenty of ways to wow the home crowd (see Adrian Amos below). The second overall draft pick has now broken the Giants rookie record for rushing yards in a season, and doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. The G-Men will face the Washington Redskins next week to try and improve their 4-8 record.

Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Godwin had his best game of the season, snagging five catches for 101 yards and a score in a 24-17 win over Carolina. It’s only the second time all year No. 12 has broken the 100-yard mark, and his first time scoring since Week Six. With receiver DeSean Jackson deemed inactive due to injury, Godwin took full advantage of his opportunity. The rookie has been one of the most reliable receivers in the league this season, catching 73.1 percent of his passes — tied with Minnesota’s Adam Thielen. He may be in for a tough outing next week, though, as Tampa Bay hosts the New Orleans Saints.

Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears

Robinson bounced back from a lackluster game with a 5-catch, 79-yard performance against the New York Giants. Running back Tarik Cohen was targeted a team-high 14 times on the day, but Robinson wasn’t far behind with nine. While the Bears may not have won, A-Rob did channel his inner David Tyree with an insane helmet catch along the sidelines. Chicago now enters a tough stretch to end the season, with the Rams, Packers, and Vikings still on deck.

Adrian Amos, Chicago Bears

Amos had four tackles and a pass deflection in a crushing loss to the New York Giants. That breaks Chicago’s five game winning streak, although the team went its second straight contest without starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky. His most noteworthy play was one he’d like to forget, when fellow Nittany Lion Saquon Barkley hurdled the 2015 draft choice.

Things won’t get much easier for the Bears, as they host one of the hottest teams in the NFL next weekend: the Los Angeles Rams.

Other Notables

Grant Haley had a career-best eight tackles for the Giants, which was also the third-most on the team. Cameron Wake had two tackles in Miami’s 21-17 win over the Buffalo Bills, as well.

Marcus Allen registered the first tackle of his young career, as the Pittsburgh Steelers fell to the Los Angeles Chargers 33-30 Sunday night. Jesse James also added a seven-yard reception for the Steelers.

