Penn State Hockey’s Evan Barratt Named To The United States’ World Junior Preliminary Roster

Penn State men’s hockey forward Evan Barratt was selected to the United States’ preliminary roster for the 2019 U-20 World Junior Championships in Vancouver.

Barratt will attend USA Hockey’s pre-tournament camp in Everett, WA from December 14-18, which means he’ll miss the Nittany Lions’ final game before their winter break in Philadelphia. The sophomore is no stranger to representing his country — he played for the United States’ National Team Development Program before arriving in Happy Valley, and he played at the U-18 World Juniors following the 2016-17 season.

In addition to Barratt, freshman Aarne Talvitie will attend Finland’s pre-tournament camp in Victoria, British Columbia beginning on December 15. This is the second time that Penn State has been represented at the United States’ pre-tournament camp — Cole Hults was selected to the team’s preliminary roster last year, but was cut before the tournament began.

Barratt and Talvitie will each play a slate of exhibition games for their countries before the tournament begins on December 26. If the two Nittany Lions make their respective final rosters, they could play against each other in Finland’s round-robin matchup with the United States on December 31.

The Chicago Blackhawks’ prospect is currently tied with teammate Alex Limoges as college hockey’s leading scorer with 25 points. He’s tied for the national lead in goals with 12 while playing on a line with Limoges and junior Liam Folkes. Their line has evolved into an offensive juggernaut and one of the best in all of college hockey.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Assistant Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. He likes to play golf, but he isn't very good at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

Onward Investigates: Why Are There Beds In Campus Restrooms? Ever wanted to quickly transition from using the restroom to napping? You might be in luck.