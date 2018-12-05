PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Athletics

Penn State Hockey’s Evan Barratt Named To The United States’ World Junior Preliminary Roster

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
12/5/18 4:42 pm

Penn State men’s hockey forward Evan Barratt was selected to the United States’ preliminary roster for the 2019 U-20 World Junior Championships in Vancouver.

Barratt will attend USA Hockey’s pre-tournament camp in Everett, WA from December 14-18, which means he’ll miss the Nittany Lions’ final game before their winter break in Philadelphia. The sophomore is no stranger to representing his country — he played for the United States’ National Team Development Program before arriving in Happy Valley, and he played at the U-18 World Juniors following the 2016-17 season.

In addition to Barratt, freshman Aarne Talvitie will attend Finland’s pre-tournament camp in Victoria, British Columbia beginning on December 15. This is the second time that Penn State has been represented at the United States’ pre-tournament camp — Cole Hults was selected to the team’s preliminary roster last year, but was cut before the tournament began.

Barratt and Talvitie will each play a slate of exhibition games for their countries before the tournament begins on December 26. If the two Nittany Lions make their respective final rosters, they could play against each other in Finland’s round-robin matchup with the United States on December 31.

The Chicago Blackhawks’ prospect is currently tied with teammate Alex Limoges as college hockey’s leading scorer with 25 points. He’s tied for the national lead in goals with 12 while playing on a line with Limoges and junior Liam Folkes. Their line has evolved into an offensive juggernaut and one of the best in all of college hockey. 

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Assistant Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. He likes to play golf, but he isn't very good at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Mikey

Ludvig Larsson Is Penn State Hockey’s New ‘Movember’ Champion

Larsson beat out junior wing Liam Folkes to win Penn State men’s hockey’s third annual facial hair competition, becoming the first player not named Chris Funkey to win the crown.

Orlando Citrus Parade, Penn State Pep Rally Highlight Events Surrounding Citrus Bowl

Penn State Hoops’ Josh Reaves Slowly Becoming A More Aggressive Shooter

Onward Investigates: Why Are There Beds In Campus Restrooms?

Ever wanted to quickly transition from using the restroom to napping? You might be in luck.

New Advising Office Opens In Chambers Building

The Chambers Building’s academic advising office has a new look following renovations.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend