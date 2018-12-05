Penn State IFC Getting Lit For Annual Holiday Lights Tour

As if fratland isn’t lit every other night of the week, the Penn State Interfraternity Council will make it ~especially lit~ from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, December 5 for its annual Holiday Lights Tour.

Each year, fraternity brothers procrastinate studying for finals by spending their time decking out their houses in the most holiday lights you’ve ever seen a college residence don.

This year’s tour begins at Acacia fraternity (234 Locust Lane) and those on the tour can hop on a trolley to see all the houses decorated on campus and downtown.

The tour is free for anyone who wants to brave the State College cold, and cookies and hot chocolate will also be served to help attendees warm up.

About the Author

Mackenzie Cullen Mackenzie is a freshman in the Division of Undergraduate Studies. She is from Minersville, PA and can be found trying to explain exactly where that is. She enjoys Creamery ice cream, musicals, and volleyball. You can follow her on Twitter (@MackenzieC__) or email her ([email protected]).

