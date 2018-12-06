PSU news by
Penn State Certified As Bee Campus USA Affiliate

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Will Pegler
12/6/18 4:03 am

Bees might be dying at an alarming rate, but Penn State has been recognized by the Bee Campus USA program for its research into pollinators.

The university has been certified as the 55th educational institution in the nation as an affiliate of the Bee Campus USA Program, an initiative designed to marshal the strength of of educational campuses for the benefit of pollinators.

Penn State’s taken several steps recently to improve its landscape for pollinators, including the planned implementation of a test site on Oak Road converting turf grass areas into a variety of landscape types to increase biodiversity is one initiative taken, as well as the planned pollinator garden at the Arboretum, and a general effort to develop more pollinator-friendly landscapes on campus. 

The Bee Campus USA Program is also recognizing Penn State for its Center for Pollination Research (CPR), a group that has worked extensively to protect pollinators. The CPR is housed in the College of Agricultural Sciences, and it’s made up of a group of more than 25 faculty, educators, and outreach coordinators. 

Along with the Department of Entomology, the CPR hosts multiple outreach events at Penn State to educate the public about the diversity and importance of pollinators. Examples of these events include the Great Insect Fair, Bug Camp, and Wings in the Park. 

The Beekeeper’s Club, students who host talks and activities about the importance of honey bees and beekeeping, also helped the university gain recognition from the Bee Campus program.

Will Pegler

Will is a freshman majoring in journalism. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]

