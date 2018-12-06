MLK Jr. Committee Announces Theme For 34th Annual Commemoration Week

Penn State’s Martin Luther King, Jr. student committee announced the theme for the 2019 commemoration week on Monday. “Where Do We Go From Here: A Tradition of Resistance” will focus on Martin Luther King, Jr.’s life and accomplishments during the week of January 21.

Executive director Awaly Diallo attributed the 50th anniversary of King’s assassination as a driving force behind the theme.

“We will pull from the tradition of resistance to evoke a sense of proactiveness and student activism that reflects the strength and courage of the civil rights movement,” Diallo said.

In addition to the theme, the student committee announced two new student scholarships in honor of civil rights activists James Baldwin and Ida B. Wells.

This will mark Penn State’s 34th annual commemoration week for Martin Luther King, Jr. You can look out for more information on the commemoration week and its events in the coming weeks and when we return from winter break.

Last year’s theme was “Deconstructing the Dream: At Whose Expense?” The week featured various keynote speakers, films, and performances which were open to anyone. The final night was headlined by actor and comedian Amanda Seales.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Brian Bachman Brian Bachman is a freshman in the school of communications and a contributor at Onward State. He is from northern Virginia but fell in love with Penn State a few years ago and knew after his first visit he wanted to come here. If you are a fan of the SUPER BOWL 52 CHAMPION PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (!!!) or sports in general, follow him on twitter @brianbachman_. Email is [email protected]

Onward Investigates: Why Are There Beds In Campus Restrooms? Ever wanted to quickly transition from using the restroom to napping? You might be in luck.