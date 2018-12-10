Penn State Football Names Trace McSorley Team MVP

The State College Quarterback Club held its annual Penn State football banquet Monday night, which included handing out team awards for the 2018 season.

Trace McSorley earned the top honor of the night — Most Valuable Player for the 2018 season. The senior quarterback was also handed the Outstanding Senior Player award for greatest career contribution to the team after completing his time in Happy Valley as the program’s all-time wins, passing yards, and touchdowns leader as a quarterback.

Running back Miles Sanders, who rushed for 1,223 yards and nine touchdowns this season, took home offensive MVP honors. Cornerback Amani Oruwariye and defensive end Shareef Miller shared defensive MVP honors.

The full list of awards is below:

Lions’ Pride Outstanding Senior Player Award (greatest career contribution to Penn State Football) – quarterback Trace McSorley

Most Valuable Player – quarterback Trace McSorley

Most Valuable Offensive Player – running back Miles Sanders

Most Valuable Defensive Player – cornerback Amani Oruwariye, defensive end Shareef Miller

Captain’s Award – quarterback Trace McSorley, safety Nick Scott, punter Blake Gillikin

Ridge Riley Award (senior for “sportsmanship, scholarship, leadership, and friendship”) – linebacker Koa Farmer

Dick Maginnis Memorial Award (outstanding offensive lineman) – offensive lineman Connor McGoven

Bob Mitinger Memorial Award (senior who exhibits courage, character and social responsibility) – safety Nick Scott, running back Johnathan Thomas

Reid-Robinson Award (outstanding defensive lineman). Named in honor of two of Penn State’s most acclaimed defensive linemen, Dave Robinson and Mike Reid – defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos

John Bruno Memorial Award (outstanding member of special teams) – long snapper Kyle Vasey

Tim Shaw Thrive Award (awarded to the student-athlete who has overcome adversities and been an inspiration to his fellow teammates) – defensive end Torrence Brown

Iron Lion Award (strength and conditioning). Awarded to the player who demonstrates the cornerstone of the Penn State Football strength and conditioning program — intensity and consistency – running back Johnathan Thomas

Outstanding Run-on Award (Run-on player who exemplifies total commitment, loyalty, hard work and courage) – offensive lineman Zach Simpson

Quarterback Club Special Awards – running back Mark Allen, defensive end Ryan Buchholz, linebacker Jake Cooper, wide receiver DeAndre Thompkins, linebacker Jason Vranic, offensive lineman Chasz Wright

Football Letterman’s Club Joe and Sue Paterno Post-Graduate Scholarship ($5,000 Scholarship to a senior to provide recognition and financial assistance for graduate school) – linebacker Frank Di Leo

The Nittany Lion Club Academic Achievement Award (senior with highest GPA) – cornerback Christopher Welde

Highest Academic Average – punter Blake Gillikin

Public Service Award – offensive lineman Charlie Shuman

Scout Team Special Teams Player of the Year – safety Drew Hartlaub

Scout Team Defensive Player of the Year – safety Justin Neff, defensive lineman Judge Culpepper, linebacker Max Chizmar

Scout Team Offensive Player of the Year – quarterback Will Levis, offensive lineman Charlie Shuman, offensive lineman Juice Scruggs

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Steve Connelly Steve Connelly is a senior majoring in PR and an editor for Onward State. He is a proud native of the state of New Jersey, and yes, he is literal trash. He is a soccer fan, nap enthusiast, and chicken tender connoisseur. He tries to be a photographer sometimes despite one of his photos inspiring the name of his future sports bar, the Blurry Zamboni. You can follow him on Twitter @slc2o (feel free to slide), email him at [email protected], or come say hi to him in his office, the Irving's basement.

Nittany Lion Left ‘Home Alone’ In Annual Penn State Holiday Greeting After senior Seun Babalola is seemingly the last student to leave campus for winter break, the Nittany Lion is quite literally “Home Alone” in Happy Valley. It’s a dream at first: He can run wild, eat ice cream, shoot hoops, read every single book in the stacks, and make a snow angel at center ice […]