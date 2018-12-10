PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

News

Penn State To Play 2019 ‘B1G Friday Night Lights’ Game At Maryland

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Matt DiSanto
12/10/18 12:22 pm

Penn State will play its second Friday night game ever next season at Maryland in what the Terps are calling the “B1G Friday Night Lights” game. The 2019 Big Ten opener has been rescheduled to Friday, September 27.

Originally scheduled for Saturday, September 28, this matchup will be Penn State’s first against the Terrapins under the direction of newly-minted head coach Mike Locksley. The Nittany Lions and the Terrapins will also both be coming off a bye week for this game, alleviating some of the “we had a short week” stress that can come from a Friday night clash.

The Big Ten announced in 2016 it planned to start holding Friday night games, beginning with six Friday night matchups during the 2017 season. At that time, the Penn State Athletics issued a statement clarifying Penn State isn’t willing to host Friday night games at home in Beaver Stadium. So far that statement has held true.

Penn State football hasn’t had any issue with Friday night matchups on the road, though, playing its first against Illinois this season for a 63-24 victory to open conference play.

The official kick off time and TV broadcast for Penn State-Maryland will be announced at a later date.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a freshman majoring in journalism. He is a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, PA. He's never had pizza he didn't like and could tell you anything you'd ever need to know about the 2008 Phillies. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for lame sports takes and send him hate mail at [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

Staff Picks: Our Favorite Citrus

Who needs the Orange Bowl when you can go to the Citrus Bowl and have oranges AND all their citrus brethren in one game of crossover SEC-Big Ten smashmouth football?

Penn State Football Names Trace McSorley Team MVP

The State College Quarterback Club held its annual Penn State football banquet Monday night, which included handing out team awards for the 2018 season.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend