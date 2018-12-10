Penn State To Play 2019 ‘B1G Friday Night Lights’ Game At Maryland

Penn State will play its second Friday night game ever next season at Maryland in what the Terps are calling the “B1G Friday Night Lights” game. The 2019 Big Ten opener has been rescheduled to Friday, September 27.

Originally scheduled for Saturday, September 28, this matchup will be Penn State’s first against the Terrapins under the direction of newly-minted head coach Mike Locksley. The Nittany Lions and the Terrapins will also both be coming off a bye week for this game, alleviating some of the “we had a short week” stress that can come from a Friday night clash.

The Big Ten announced in 2016 it planned to start holding Friday night games, beginning with six Friday night matchups during the 2017 season. At that time, the Penn State Athletics issued a statement clarifying Penn State isn’t willing to host Friday night games at home in Beaver Stadium. So far that statement has held true.

Penn State football hasn’t had any issue with Friday night matchups on the road, though, playing its first against Illinois this season for a 63-24 victory to open conference play.

The official kick off time and TV broadcast for Penn State-Maryland will be announced at a later date.

