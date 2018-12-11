Nittany Lions In The NFL: Week 14 Roundup

With only three weeks remaining in the regular season, NFL action is starting to heat up. Let’s take a look at how each Penn Stater performed during a crazy Week 14.

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

Barkley led the way for the Giants once again with 197 scrimmage yards and a touchdown in a 40-16 domination of Washington. No. 26 did this on only 18 touches through three quarters, showing why he’s already one of the premiere running backs in the league.

With his efforts on the day, Barkley became the first New York Giants rookie ever with 1,000 rushing yards in a season.

He had a measly 38 rushing yards in New York’s last matchup with the Redskins, but managed to torch their defense for his new highest total of the season. Barkley truly put the nail in the coffin with 8:54 left in the first half, exploding for a 78-yard touchdown to give the Giants a 17-0 lead.

While the story of the day was Barkley’s effectiveness on the ground, he also did his best Odell Beckham Jr. impression to start the second half. The Giants will face off against the Tennessee Titans next Sunday.

DaeSean Hamilton, Denver Broncos

Hamilton finally got loose with seven receptions for 47 yards and a score in a 20-14 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. After receiver Emmanuel Sanders went down with a season-ending injury, Hamilton was thrust into the starting lineup and did not disappoint.

He found the end zone on an easy pitch and catch from the one-yard line and should receive plenty of targets going forward. The Broncos will face the Cleveland Browns next weekend, a rising team that’s won three of its past four games.

The first of many touchdowns for Penn State's all-time leading receiver pic.twitter.com/IIIxaJos4w — Onward State (@OnwardState) December 10, 2018

Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Godwin came back down to earth on Sunday, catching only one pass for 13 yards in a 28-14 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Godwin actually led all Bucs receivers with ten targets, but just couldn’t establish a good connection with quarterback Jameis Winston.

In one of the toughest divisions in the NFL, the team seems to be looking ahead to next season. It’s promising to see such a large number of targets heading Godwin’s way with the Bucs in need of a consistent receiver opposite Mike Evans. This loss drops Tampa Bay to 5-8, with games against the Ravens, Cowboys, and Falcons still remaining.

Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears

Robinson pulled down five receptions for 42 yards in a 15-6 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. It was a slugfest for the entirety of Sunday Night Football, with neither team able to gain much traction on offense. In a game that featured Mitch Trubisky throwing for only 110 yards, Robinson led the Bears in both targets and receiving yards. Chicago’s run-heavy offense has capped the former Penn State star’s potential all year long, but he should remain the top priority on passing downs. The Bears will host another electric offense next weekend when Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers come to town.

Other Notables

Adrian Amos and Cameron Wake made two tackles each on Sunday, leading to wins versus the Rams and Patriots, respectively.

Giants rookie Grant Haley continued to show out with five tackles against Washington, while linebacker Jason Cabinda had two of his own for Oakland. Jesse James caught two passes for 28 yards in the Steelers’ heartbreaking loss to the Oakland Raiders.

