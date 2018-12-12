PSU Brew Club To Reactivate This Spring

After disbanding in 2014, the PSU Brew Club has finally been given the green light to reactivate next semester. Interested students now have the opportunity to learn more about brewing sciences.

The club will mainly focus on the sciences behind beer fermentation, but could also move toward the sciences behind wine, sauerkraut, kombucha, and other foods.

PSU Brew Club will be led by food science professor, Dr. Chris Sigler, and co-advised by Dr. Ola Sodeinde and Dr. Kirk French. Recognized student organizations need at least ten members to get started, and there are many executive committee positions to be filled.

Due to the current climate revolving around alcohol consumption and the various concerns that may arise, the club has very clear protocols created by Penn State’s Office of Risk Management that will be included in the organization’s constitution and bylaws.

“If you are a student who is creative, has a competitive side, learns by doing (hands on activities), interested in how fermentation and food play a central role in everyday society, or simply want to become a part of a friendly and well organized community, this club may be ideal to consider,” Sigler wrote in an email to students.

Students studying food science, chemistry, biology, plant science, engineering, and physics are highly encouraged to join, although all students are welcome regardless of major.

Cassady Potts

