Penn State, FBI Investigating Threats To University Park

Update 3:10 p.m.: The State College Police Department said in a release that law enforcement agencies were investigating multiple bomb threats across the country, and that none of the of the received threats were deemed credible.

Below is the full statement:

Centre Region Police agencies are dealing with several bomb threats across the county. Police nationwide have been inundated with bomb threats sent via email today, targeting locations across the country. So far, no threats have been credible. We ask that if you receive an emailed threat, contact your local law enforcement agency and save the email.



Update at 2:51 p.m.: Penn State released a statement that indicated that the two law enforcement agencies were investigating a message received by several individuals in multiple locations on campus, and said that the messages were likely part of a nation-wide hoax. These messages were received by individuals at the Rider Building, the University Park Airport, the Tyson Building, East Halls, the Agricultural Sciences and Industries Building, the Henning Building, Redifer Commons, and the Greenburg Complex. The statement indicated that although police would be present at the listed locations, evacuation was not required at the time. Campus remains open, and classes will continue as scheduled according to the statement.

Original story: Penn State issued an alert Thursday afternoon that warned of potential threats to buildings at University Park, urging the community to remain vigilant.

JUST IN: Penn State has received threats to campus and is investigating with the FBI, according to a PSU Alert. We’ll provide updates as more info becomes available. pic.twitter.com/pYAv2IHB02 — Onward State (@OnwardState) December 13, 2018

The alert indicated that the FBI and Penn State police were investigating the matter, and a Penn State police spokesperson said that more information on the threats would soon be made available shortly after the alert was sent.

A Penn State police spokesperson said more information on the threats will be made available soon https://t.co/XUVYqmy0iT — StateCollege.com (@StateCollegecom) December 13, 2018

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

