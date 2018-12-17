Four-Star Defensive End Adisa Isaac Commits To Penn State

Adisa Isaac, a four-star defensive end from Brooklyn, committed to Penn State’s 2019 recruiting class over Miami Monday afternoon.

Isaac is the nation’s No. 4 weak-side defensive end this cycle and the best prospect in New York, according to 247Sports. The Canarsie High School standout racked up 30 scholarship offers from a host of blueblood programs, including Alabama, Michigan, LSU, and Texas A&M.

Isaac is the second defensive line commitment for the Nittany Lions heading into Wednesday’s early signing period, joining four-star Chesterfield, Virginia, native Hakeem Beamon, who made his verbal pledge in June.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Isaac was a frequent visitor in State College during the recruiting process. He camped for the coaching staff in late June and attended the Lasch Bash on July 28. Isaac returned for the Ohio State game before also officially visiting Miami and Florida.

James Franklin and Sean Spencer are heavily pursuing defensive linemen Jared Harrison-Hunte, D’Von Ellies, and Smith Vilbert to fill out Penn State’s 2019 recruiting class, which currently features 17 members.

Isaac will join a loaded defensive line group next season that returns plenty of talent, especially on the edge. You can check out Isaac’s senior season Hudl highlight reel here.

About the Author

Ethan Kasales Ethan’s a senior journalism major who grew up in Lemont, a few minutes from campus. When he’s not covering Penn State sports, you can usually find him golfing or teaching snowboarding at Tussey Mountain. Feel free to email him at [email protected]

