Penn State Student In Stable Condition After Suicide Attempt In Tudek Park

A Penn State student is recovering after he attempted suicide Thursday morning in Tudek Park.

Ferguson Township Police Chief Chris Albright said the 23-year-old sustained an injury that caused him to lose an eye after shooting himself with a handgun, but did not suffer any brain damage. He was in stable condition and has been conscious and alert, Albright said.

The man called police at about 5:35 a.m. on Thursday threatening to harm himself. Officers including trained negotiators from Ferguson Township Patton Township, Penn State and State College police isolated the area to ensure the man stayed there and prevent others from entering.

Negotiators spoke with the man for about an hour and a half, before he shot himself in the head at approximately 7 a.m. He was transported by helicopter to a trauma center and was conscious at the time.

A Penn State police spokesperson said last week that the university was offering assistance to the student and his family.

If you or someone you know is struggling and may be at risk for suicide or self-harm, help is available. Anyone who is or knows someone who is suicidal should call 911 or the the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Local counselors are available 24-hours-a-day for free and confidential support through the Centre Helps hotline at 800-494-2500 or 814-237-5855.

About the Author

Geoff Rushton (StateCollege.com) Geoff Rushton is managing editor for StateCollege.com. Contact him at [email protected] or find him on Twitter at @geoffrushton.

