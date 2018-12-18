Sam Coffey Transfers From Boston College To Penn State Women’s Soccer

Boston College All-American Sam Coffey has transferred to Penn State women’s soccer and will be eligible immediately, the program announced Tuesday.

Coffey was named the 2018 ACC Midfielder of the Year as a sophomore for the Eagles. She also earned a spot on the United Soccer Coaches first team alongside new Penn State teammate Kaleigh Riehl.

The Sleepy Hollow, New York, native had 17 goals and 24 assists during her two seasons in Chestnut Hill. She will fill a big void in Penn State’s midfield following the graduation of multi-year starters Emily Ogle, Charlotte Williams, and Marissa Sheva.

Head coach Erica Dambach discussed the addition of Coffey, who has the versatility to play forward, to Penn State’s roster for the 2019 season. She will begin taking classes this spring and has two years of eligibility remaining.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sam to our Penn State women’s soccer family,” Dambach said in a release. “She has a tremendous work ethic and, through her two years at Boston College, she has already established herself as one of the best players in the country.”

Like Riehl, Coffey was a semifinalist for this year’s MAC Hermann Trophy — the top individual honor in collegiate soccer. Coffey has also been a fixture on the U.S. women’s youth national teams, most recently participating in a U-20 training camp last May.

“Not only is Penn State an athletic powerhouse, but it has such a great balance of academics,” Coffey said. “I fell in love with the beautiful campus and the atmosphere of State College. I connected very well with the coaches and players — it all just felt right.”

About the Author

Ethan Kasales Ethan’s a senior journalism major who grew up in Lemont, a few minutes from campus. When he’s not covering Penn State sports, you can usually find him golfing or teaching snowboarding at Tussey Mountain. Feel free to email him at [email protected]