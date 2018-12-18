Saquon Barkley Selected To 2019 NFL Pro Bowl
Saquon Barkley’s remarkable rookie season will end with a trip to his first Pro Bowl.
The New York Giants rookie has totaled 1,809 all-purpose yards and 13 total touchdowns through fourteen games. His 1,155 rushing yards trail only Ezekiel Elliott and Todd Gurley who he’ll share the NFC’s backfield with at the Pro Bowl.
Barkley will be the lone Nittany Lion in this year’s Pro Bowl. He’s also the first Giants rookie running back to be selected to the NFL’s all-star game since 1965. Joining Barkley in Orlando will be current teammates Landon Collins and Aldrick Rosas.
Coincidentally, Barkley will play at Camping World Stadium just weeks after Penn State and Kentucky face off in the 2019 Citrus Bowl. The 2019 NFL Pro Bowl will be played on January 27 and broadcast on ESPN and ABC.
