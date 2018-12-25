PSU news by
Four-Star Linebacker Derek Wingo Commits to Penn State

Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
By Brian Bachman
12/25/18 12:06 pm

Merry Christmas, Penn State!

Penn State secured its second verbal pledge in the class of 2020 on Wednesday when four-star linebacker Derek Wingo picked the Nittany Lions over Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Miami (FL), among others.

Wingo is considered a top-200 player in the country by 247Sports’ composite rankings. He attends Florida powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas. Once a quarterback, Wingo made the full-time shift to outside linebacker before his junior season.

Long considered an Ohio State lean, Wingo visited Penn State for the first time at this year’s White Out game against the Buckeyes, where his recruitment took a turn. He was all of us during Sweet Caroline:

The 6’2″, 210 pound linebacker is a gifted athlete and has top-level speed for his position. He joins three-star offensive lineman Grant Toutant in the Nittany Lions’ recruiting class of 2020.

About the Author

Brian Bachman

Brian Bachman is a freshman in the school of communications and a contributor at Onward State. He is from northern Virginia but fell in love with Penn State a few years ago and knew after his first visit he wanted to come here. If you are a fan of the SUPER BOWL 52 CHAMPION PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (!!!) or sports in general, follow him on twitter @brianbachman_. Email is [email protected]

