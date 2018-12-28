Verizon Fios Customers In Philadelphia, New York Areas May Not Be Able To Watch Citrus Bowl

Verizon Fios customers in Eastern Pennsylvania and New York may not be able to watch Penn State play against Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day if a deal isn’t reached between their cable provider and Walt Disney Co.

Disney and Verizon have until 5 p.m. on December 31 to reach an agreement over a “programming payment dispute” between the two corporations. Networks owned by Disney, including ABC, which will broadcast the Citrus Bowl, could be blacked out for Fios customers if the dispute isn’t resolved.

According to TribLive.com, Verizon Fios customers in western Pennsylvania won’t be affected by a potential blackout, but ABC’s affiliates in Philadelphia and New York could be shut out for the New Year’s Day contest between the Nittany Lions and Wildcats. Disney said it “remains optimistic” about reaching an agreement by Monday’s deadline, while a Verizon spokeswoman said that the company is “actively negotiating with Disney” to get a deal done.

It’s entirely possible that this is just another way-too-public negotiation between a cable provider and network owner — similar to the one between Comcast and Fox which was resolved just before the 2018 season kicked off. With that being said, you might miss out on the Nittany Lions’ postseason appearance if Verizon and Disney don’t come up with an agreement.

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. He likes to play golf, but he isn't very good at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]