Comcast, Fox Reach Agreement To Continue Carrying Big Ten Network

Comcast and Fox networks have agreed to continue carrying the Big Ten Network just in time for the start of the 2018 college football season.

In April, Comcast announced that it would drop the Big Ten Network in markets outside of the conference’s regions in April. Customers that live outside of Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, or Wisconsin haven’t had the Big Ten Network since May as a result of the summer-long dispute.

Customers outside of the Big Ten states will have access to BTN as part of Comcast’s Sports and Entertainment package “in the coming months,” according to a release.

In addition to re-adding the Big Ten Network, Comcast will continue carrying all Big Ten football games on Fox Sports 1. Ten of Penn State’s last 24 games have been broadcast on the Big Ten Network, and three of the Nittany Lions’ first four games of this season will be shown on BTN or FS1.

Outside of football, the Big Ten Network broadcasts many of Penn State men’s basketball and hockey conference matchups in years past. The decision is certainly a welcome one for Penn State fans around the country.

